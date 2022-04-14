The Daily Bee: Manchester City and Atletico Madrid Prove Fighting is More Fun than Football

Good Morning Fear the Wall

There’s not a lot of BVB news that I found super interesting today. There was the announcement that BVB coach Otto Addo has extended his contract as Ghana’s national team manager, and will coach his country at the upcoming world cup. That’s pretty cool. Beyond that, everything else was either more reports about Karim Adeyemi maybe joining the club or kids I haven’t heard of extending contracts or not extending contracts.

Anyway, since there isn’t a lot to talk about, I’m just going to share this very funny video of Jack Grealish getting Stefan Savic’s attention, just to say... something not very nice to him.

I love an accent you can lipread. pic.twitter.com/QPCGsVmwdG — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) April 13, 2022

I don’t have strong opinions on what happened in the Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City game last night. I thought Atleti crossed the line between being shithousers and actually making dangerous plays once or twice, but I thought both sides gave about as good as it gets, and it was thoroughly enjoyable for me to watch. But there’s something very endearing about Jack Grealish. He’s a perfect himbo.

From Beef to Pork

Yessss, get a load of this! Looks a little dry but for £3 I’ll give it a go. That crackling is a lovely touch.

Pork bap with crackling at Millonarios (@MillosFCoficial)



15,000 Colombian pesos (£3) pic.twitter.com/K4hOxrby7J — Footy Scran (@FootyScran) April 13, 2022

I don’t have time for anyone that doesn’t like the look of this (unless you don’t eat pork, that’s a reasonable excuse). There’s only one correct verdict here:

The Daily Buzz

It’s a bank holiday weekend here, which means I’ve got four days off. On Monday I’m off to see QPR vs Derby at Loftus Road. What should I do in London with the rest of my weekend? Plan my fun!