The Daily Bee: Villarreal Stun Bayern Munich and Real Madrid Advance Past Chelsea

In Monday’s edition of the Daily Bee, I wrote that I was a bit skeptical of Foot Mercato’s report that BVB were interested in Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Ramy Bensebaini. Well, as it turns out, Ruhr Nachrichten addressed this rumor and confirmed that Bensebaini is indeed on BVB’s transfer shortlist, although he isn’t the club’s first choice. Although the article doesn’t specify who is, I suspect it could be Hoffenheim’s David Raum, who has been linked to both Dortmund and Bayern Munich.

Villarreal Win Big Upset Against Bayern Munich

It was just about the definition of a smash-and-grab. On the back foot for nearly the entire match, outscored 1-0 in the first 87 minutes, and out-attempted by a factor of five, Unai Emery’s Villarreal only needed one chance to shoot ahead into the Champions League semifinals. The Unfortunately for Bayern, this chance did come, and it was absolutely buried by Samuel Chukwueze in the 88th minute to send them to the Semis.

VILLARREAL STUN BAYERN IN THE 88TH MINUTE. pic.twitter.com/dyMuKkG8ft — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 12, 2022

Bayern were fairly dominant, but the chances they did create weren’t very high quality. As a result, the expected goals total was much closer than the shot total would suggest:

xG map for Bayern - Villarreal



Bayern were better but they still couldn't turn all that possession into the chances they needed pic.twitter.com/pg1d58cQ7F — Caley Graphics (@Caley_graphics) April 12, 2022

Bayern’s biggest missed chance came in the 71st minute, when Thomas Müller found himself alone in the box with an open header, but instead of burying the shot, sent the ball spinning wide.

With Bayern gone, there are no more Bundesliga teams remaining in the Champions League. It’s La Liga and the Premier League that reign supreme in Europe this year.

Real Madrid Knock Out Chelsea

Karim Benzema’s stellar season grows more impressive with each week. His hat trick last week at Stamford Bridge set the table for Real Madrid to advance past Chelsea yesterday in Madrid, and it was his extra time winner that propelled Los Blancos past the Blues and into the Semis.

Footy Scran of the Day

May I introduce you to the most delicious-looking hat ever witnessed by man:

Chipa - cheesy bread at Club Olimpia (@elClubOlimpia)



2000 Paraguay Guarani (£0.25) each pic.twitter.com/1Cb0f4DXOR — Footy Scran (@FootyScran) April 12, 2022

I’ve never had Paraguayan Chipas, but if they’re anything like Brazilian Pão de Queijo, then they must be absolutely delicious.

Not to mention, I love everything about this picture. This man seems completely unfazed by the fact that he’s wearing a hat with 30 pounds of cheesy bread on top. What a legend.

The Daily Buzz

Who do you think will win today’s Champions League matchups?