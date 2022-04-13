Looking Around the League: Hertha Lose 4-1 in Berlin Derby

With only a handful of games left, there’s still quite a lot to play for in the Bundesliga. Sure, the title race is as good as done (and in reality has been for some time), but there’s still a bit of a race for top four, with Freiburg trying to catch up with RB Leipzig, and the race for the top six is pretty wide open, with Union Berlin and Hoffenheim within a couple points of Hoffenheim.

At the other end of the table, things can still get a little spicy too, with Stuttgart, Bielefeld, and Hertha Berlin all fighting it out for that last safe spot (sorry Furth, you’re doomed). The fact that Stuttgart and Hertha are still in real danger keeps things pretty exciting. There could be some pretty big teams relegated this season.

Results

VfB Stuttgart 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

FC Cologne 3-2 Mainz

Bayern Munich 1-0 Augsburg

Greuther Furth 0-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

Wolfsburg 4-0 Arminia Bielefeld

Hertha Berlin 4-0 Union Berlin

VfL Bochum 0-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 Freiburg

RB Leipzig 3-0 Hoffenheim

Table

Union Berlin Pile on the Pressure for Hertha Berlin

Hertha Berlin slipped into the relegation zone in the last few games, and if they were hoping that the Berlin derby would be a good opportunity to rally the troops to fight their way out of it... Well they will have been thoroughly disappointed.

Union Berlin gave them a proper shellacking, and things are looking pretty rough for Hertha now. They’ve only got a few games to save themselves, and their goal difference is pretty atrocious. Getting a thumping from a rival can really take the wind out of your sails in the last few games in a relegation scrap... Signed, a Saints fan that watched Pompey pound us 4-1 in the 2004/05 season and effectively relegate us.

Your Thoughts

Will Hertha Berlin join the numerous other big teams now languishing in the 2. Bundesliga?