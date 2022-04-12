 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Daily Bee: Manchester City Make Bid for Erling Haaland

And reports suggest that BVB will listen to offers for Rapha Guerreiro

By Paul Johnson
VfB Stuttgart - Borussia Dortmund Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images

Good Morning Fear the Wall

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding Erling Haaland’s future at Borussia Dortmund, with Manchester City being one of the clubs linked to the Norwegian forward. Well, it would now appear that the race has begun, as Manchester City have apparently made an offer of around €105m.

Patrick Berger also claims that Real Madrid are out of the race for Haaland, on account of their interest in Kylian Mbappe and the continued success of Karim Benzema despite his age. If Real Madrid are out, it feels like Manchester City are going to face very little competition for Haaland’s signature.

Interestingly, Patrick Berger also talked about Raphael Guerreiro’s future at the club, stating that BVB may be willing to sell the Portuguese left-back if a really good offer comes in.

I think this would be pretty smart business. Guerreiro is a great player, but he’s not young, and it doesn’t feel like he fits particularly well with the way BVB are set up now. If there’s a good offer out there, then I would understand the club taking it.

The Daily Buzz

