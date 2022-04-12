The Daily Bee: Manchester City Make Bid for Erling Haaland

Good Morning Fear the Wall

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding Erling Haaland’s future at Borussia Dortmund, with Manchester City being one of the clubs linked to the Norwegian forward. Well, it would now appear that the race has begun, as Manchester City have apparently made an offer of around €105m.

Manchester City have made an offer for Erling Haaland. This amounts to around 105 million euros and includes the release clause and agent commission.



Patrick Berger also claims that Real Madrid are out of the race for Haaland, on account of their interest in Kylian Mbappe and the continued success of Karim Benzema despite his age. If Real Madrid are out, it feels like Manchester City are going to face very little competition for Haaland’s signature.

Interestingly, Patrick Berger also talked about Raphael Guerreiro’s future at the club, stating that BVB may be willing to sell the Portuguese left-back if a really good offer comes in.

Should a very good offer come in for Raphaël Guerreiro, Borussia Dortmund would consider a transfer.



I think this would be pretty smart business. Guerreiro is a great player, but he’s not young, and it doesn’t feel like he fits particularly well with the way BVB are set up now. If there’s a good offer out there, then I would understand the club taking it.

Some Proper English Roasties

I’m actually not entirely sure what the hell is going on here, but I really like it. It’s £4.50 of pure goodness. There’s absolutely no way this isn’t delicious.

Chilli cheese roast potatoes (roast potatoes all underneath) at Cheltenham Town (@CTFCofficial @robins_retreat)



£4.50 pic.twitter.com/EOkojWyoNN — Footy Scran (@FootyScran) April 10, 2022

Spectacular. What a time to be alive. G’wan Cheltenham.

The Daily Buzz

