The Daily Bee: Hummels Injured, Mercato Links BVB to Bensebaini

Good morning, everyone.

Oh yeah, so Mats Hummels is injured and will probably miss the rest of the season, at the very least another few weeks. Typical.

Foot Mercato links BVB to Ramy Bensebaini

There may be five games still remaining in the Bundesliga, but the season of random transfer rumors has already begun. This report is from Foot Mercato, and as far as I’ve seen none of the more Dortmund-centric sources have verified this is any way. The report claims that BVB are linked to Ramy Bensebaini, the 26-year-old Algerian left back from Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Info : #Dortmund veut recruter Ramy Bensebaini cet été.



• Le défenseur de #Mönchengladbach est emballé à l'idée de rejoindre le club de la Ruhr.



• Son club réclame 20M€ pour le céder.https://t.co/s2Zbc8aUcH — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) April 10, 2022

I’m definitely a fan of Bensebaini. He’s more physical and defensively-focused than Raphael Guerreiro, although he definitely won’t rack up assists the same way as BVB’s left back. Of all the potential transfers that BVB could make this offseason, including Nico Schlotterbeck and Karim Adeyemi, I would rate this one slightly less likely, just because I think that adding another center back, a midfielder, and an attacker to replace Haaland would be higher on the priority list than a new left back.

Footy Scran of the Day

Today’s Footy Scran comes not from the Footy Scran Twitter account, but from my own experience. I went to a baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. on Friday, and my scran was very disappointing. I ordered chicken fingers and fries, for the price of $12.95 (plus tax), and received three small, cold, dry, flavorless chicken fingers along with some more cold, cardboard-y french fries that I had to douse with ketchup and honey mustard just to make edible.

I understand that a lot of the European food we see on Footy Scran looks like crap, but at the very least, it’s usually cheap. In the USA, on the other hand, unless it’s $1-a-hot-dog night, you’re going to pay out the rear end for something that you could buy in the freezer aisle for $3.

The Daily Buzz

Did any of you catch Liverpool and Man City on Sunday? Is there any other club in Europe that you’d rank over either of them?