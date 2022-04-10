Gio Reyna to Miss Remainder of the Season With a Muscle Injury

Less than two minutes into Borussia Dortmund’s match against VfB Stuttgart on Friday evening, Giovanni Reyna pulled up in the middle of play, without contact, clutching his thigh. Everyone on BVB’s bench and every BVB fan watching knew immediately that something was very wrong. Reyna had only just returned from a more than 5-month-long absence as a result of a hamstring injury he suffered back in August, and the painful expression on his face suggested that he something similar had happened again. When he was subbed off and exited the pitch in tears, you just knew the result would be bad.

According to Ruhr Nachrichten, the young American will miss the remainder of the season with a “muscle and tendon” injury. The report didn’t specify exactly what muscle or tendon he tore, but it seems likely that it’s the same hamstring that held him out for five months this season. It’s heartbreaking for someone who missed so much time and spent so much time rehabbing to have to go back to the drawing board so soon. He also makes BVB better when he’s on the pitch, so his teammates will miss him as well. According to Derek Rae, he’s very popular and respected in the dressing room, even at such a young age, and his teammates certainly feel for him.

Dortmund have had the worst injury luck of any team that I’ve rooted for, in any sport, as long as I can remember. Hopefully the glued-together squad is able to carry itself over the finish line, rest, recuperate, and get in better shape for next season.