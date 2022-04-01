The Daily Bee: Red Bull Salzburg Demand €45 Million for Karim Adeyemi

Good morning, Fear the Wall. Happy Friday.

Red Bull Salzburg Play Hardball Over Karim Adeyemi

I don’t care if you’re talking about international business deals or buying used cars, the principle is the same: you always have to be willing to back out of a deal if the price is too high. As much as I’d like to see Karim Adeyemi in black and yellow, the price that Red Bull Salzburg are reportedly demanding is frankly too high, especially given BVB’s limited transfer budget. According to BILD, they have set a price in stone at €45 million, and seem very hesitant to budge.

Looking at Dortmund’s squad needs, they simply can’t afford to dish out €45 million on a winger. At minimum they will need another center back to go alongside Niklas Süle if Manuel Akanji leaves, at least one new full back, a new striker when Erling Haaland leaves, and a central defensive midfielder. They already have a limited budget, so the club should be willing to let Adeyemi go if Salzburg won’t budge on the price.

Footy Scran of the Day

Today’s FSOTD takes us down to the Lone Star State. I’ll admit it: I’ve never had a “Bao Bun” before, but after seeing this I looked them up on Wikipedia, and now I am 100% on board.

Bao buns filled with spicy pork brisket at Austin FC (@AustinFC)



$12 (£9) pic.twitter.com/cGmNtkcz7y — Footy Scran (@FootyScran) March 31, 2022

A Bao Bun is basically a kind of bread dumpling with pork belly or some other kind of meat stuffed inside. These buns look like they’ve got some cabbage slaw and either a sriracha or other type of hot sauce on top. As always in the USA, the price is a little high, but given the fact that I’ve paid similar prices for some greasy chicken fingers and fries, that’s more than acceptable to me.