The Daily Bee: Mats Hummels and Raphael Guerreiro Test Positive for COVID

Hummels and Guerreiro Test Positive for COVID

A few days ago, a match between Borussia Dortmund and Mainz 05 was cancelled due to a high number of COVID-positive players on Mainz’s squad. Now, BVB might be seeing a mini outbreak of their own. According to Kicker, both Mats Hummels and Raphael Guerreiro are currently in quarantine. Both players tested positive for COVID yesterday evening, and will now presumably miss BVB’s upcoming game against Arminia Bielefeld.

There is a shred of good news— also according to Kicker, Erling Haaland returned to training on Friday, and could possibly be an option to play in one of the coming matches next week, either against Bielefeld or against Mainz next Wednesday.

Bayern Steamroll Red Bull Salzburg

If you thought that, following the narrow 1-1 result a few weeks ago between these two clubs, that the second leg would be just as close, you were quickly proven wrong yesterday. It took less than 30 minutes for Bayern to blow by Red Bull Salzburg thanks to a hat trick from Robert Lewandowski:

I don’t know about you guys, but I think we can credit this win entirely to Niklas Süle. What a player, he is.

