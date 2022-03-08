The Daily Bee: Moukoko Considering Leaving Dortmund in Search for First Team Minutes

Good Morning Fear the Wall

There’s been lots of reports about the cacophony of Borussia Dortmund players that are on their way out of the club. Basically the entire squad is on the chopping block, but for a small handful of players. I think most would have assumed that Youssoufa Moukoko is one of those players, however, he may have other ideas!

Youssoufa Moukoko wants to go to a club where he is sure a regular starter. And the Dortmund bosses can't offer him that.



@BILD #BVB https://t.co/NlU3nuXrV3 — BVB Newsblog (@bvbnewsblog) March 7, 2022

Apparently Moukoko is unhappy about the minutes he is getting at BVB, and he is considering his options. At the moment it looks like it’ll be a loan move, but given that he’s not best pleased with how things are developing at the club, that might change.

I’m a little sympathetic to Moukoko’s complaints, but ultimately, I think he simply isn’t good enough to expect more right now. He’s not at the level required to be starting games for Dortmund, and while he perhaps could have played a little more off the bench, he has also been out with injuries a lot.

That said, I do think a loan move might do him some good, if they can find the right spot for him. He does need minutes, and I don’t think he’s going to get it here. I think the 2. Bundesliga would be a great fit for him right now, though it’s possible that there might be a club lower down the Bundesliga table that might be good for him too.

Do you think Moukoko should leave to get minutes elsewhere?