The Daily Bee: Thorgan Hazard Looking to Leave BVB in the Summer

Good morning, FTW. I hope you all enjoyed your weekend without Borussia Dortmund football.

Thorgan Hazard Looking to Leave BVB in the Summer

Thorgan Hazard’s first season with Borussia Dortmund was exceptional. In the year after arrived from Borussia Mönchengladbach, Hazard scored seven goals and notched 13 assists in the Bundesliga. Since then, though, his time with BVB has been constantly marred by injuries and bouts of inconsistent play.

Now, BILD is reporting that Hazard is looking to leave BVB. He only has one goal in limited minutes in the league this season. He and Marco Rose don’t seem to get along, as the coach has benched Hazard on at least one occasion this season for poor play. Further, BVB’s front office reportedly wants to go on a big spending spree this summer, so a moderate fee for Hazard could be an important addition to their budget.

At least one BVB player scored this weekend!

Without Erling Haaland on the pitch, Borussia Dortmund often suffer from an acute lack of goals. It’s a good thing, then, that the club loaned one of its most promising young players to Eintracht Frankfurt. This play, Ansgar Knauff, just scored his first goal with his new club

I’m partially being facetious. It’s a good thing that Knauff is getting regular playing time with Frankfurt, and it’s not like BVB have anything else to play for this season anyway. Hopefully Knauff continues to develop with his temporary club.

The Daily Buzz

Which player would you like to replace Hazard?