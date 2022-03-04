BVB-Mainz Match Postponed Due to COVID

Borussia Dortmund’s Sunday match against Mainz 05 has been postponed. After a significant COVID-19 outbreak among the Mainz squad infected more than 20 players, the DFL has decided to grant Mainz’s request to postpone the game.

The new match date has been rescheduled to Wednesday, March 16 at 12:30 PM ET / 17:30 GMT / 18:30 CET pic.twitter.com/2dCssdMqUb — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) March 4, 2022

Almost two years to the date since COVID first arrived in Europe, its impact on football games is still highly noticeable in Germany. Football stadiums have only just begun to increase capacity, to levels that are still far below what would be considered normal. Today’s news is proof that the COVID pandemic is far from over. Hopefully Mainz’s players recover as quickly as possible so that they do not miss any more games.

If you’re looking for something else to watch this weekend, Bayern Munich will play Bayer Leverkusen tomorrow at 9:30 AM, and the BVB Frauen play tomorrow at 9:00 AM EST. You can stream the women’s game on BVB.de.

The match has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 16th at 6:30 PM EST.