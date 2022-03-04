The Daily Bee: COVID Threatens Dortmund’s Sunday Match Against Mainz

Anytime you’re reading the news, and the terms “nuclear power plant”, “fire”, and “firing rockets and artillery shells” all appear in the same sentence or paragraph, you get the notion that maybe things aren’t going to well. Thankfully, that story appears to be a false alarm (for now), so you can all collectively hold your breath until the next event that jeopardizes the human race takes place. With the way things are going, that could be any day now.

What was I talking about?

Oh, yeah. BVB! Back to the easygoing, casual football news:

Mainz Match at risk as deadly pandemic still rages

Oh, yeah, COVID, that’s still a thing. Unlike what certain state and local governments in the US would have you believe, COVID is still very much an issue, and it could actually end up affecting BVB’s match on Sunday. According to Ruhr Nachrichten, Mainz’s squad currently has 19 players that are unavailable due to COVID or other injuries, and they may request a game cancellation. However, the DFL will be allowed to reject their request if they have 15 or more active players. According to RN, BVB Licensing Director Sebastian Kehl believes that the match is still likely to be held.

Youssoufa Moukoko suffers torn hamstring

In this article from a week ago, I wrote about how one of BVB’s most important goals for the rest of the season should be to give Moukoko as much playing time with the senior squad as possible. He’s one of our most promising prospects, and he needs to be given time to develop. Unfortunately, that article has been immediately rendered moot, because Moukoko will miss roughly a month with a torn hamstring.

Moukoko might not be a full time Bundesliga player yet, but he already picks up injuries right along with the rest of the squad.

