The Daily Bee: USA Qualifies for the World Cup in Completely Stress-Free Manner

Good afternoon, folks.

So I told Paul that I would take over the Daily Bee today and promptly completely forgot about it, so you’re getting an abridged version today. My sincerest apologies.

USA headed to Qatar

In the words of Bob Prince, “We had ‘em all the way.” The United States only needed to lose by five or fewer goals last night to advance to the World Cup. Despite two Costa Rica goals causing blood pressure spikes across the country, the U.S. managed to see out the match, “only” losing 2-0 to book a ticket to the World Cup.

Finishing third in the qualification standings, behind Mexico and Canada, might be disappointing, but let’s be honest: nobody is going to care about this in three weeks. By November, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Matt Turner, and others should be ready to play, and the U.S. has the potential to be, at least on the surface, a potential upstart if they play up to their potential.

