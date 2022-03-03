The Daily Bee: The Super League is Back

Good Morning Fear the Wall

Given that absolutely everything is terrible, don’t you think that we should do everything in our power to make football as terrible as possible too? Well, I’m glad you asked, because it would appear that the Super League might be back!

Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona are expected to announce their new amended proposals for a European Super League ⏲️ pic.twitter.com/GfPr4ICtO9 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 3, 2022

There’s a lot of speculation about what this new version of the Super League will look like, but it does appear that the main difference between the first run of this nonsense and the latest proposal, is that it won’t be a closed league. There will apparently be regular relegation and promotion, though exactly how that will work is unclear. Either way, making the Super League an open structure is obviously an improvement, but it’s also still a terrible idea.

While we don’t know the exact details just yet, we do know that this is being pushed by the same terrible crowd.

The 10 clubs that will announce the return of the Super League today:



Real Madrid

Barcelona

Atletico

Manchester United

Manchester City

Chelsea

Liverpool

Inter

AC Milan

Juventus



(Source: @voz_populi ) — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) March 3, 2022

It is abundantly clear that no one has learned anything, and that these teams will not stop until they are stopped, or until they get what they want.

