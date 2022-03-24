 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Daily Bee: Julian Brandt Called up to Germany National Team

Must be all the effort he’s put in in recent weeks.

By Paul Johnson
1. FSV Mainz 05 v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

For anyone that has watched Borussia Dortmund this season, Julian Brandt has epitomized what has made BVB both great and incredibly frustrating. He is capable of moments of real brilliance that are thrilling to watch, but much of the time it is very lackluster, and it feels like he doesn’t much care to make it right.

Well, apparently Hansi Flick, much like Dortmund fans, is willing to get burnt again.

I mean, I probably wouldn’t have called Julian Brandt up to the national team based on the last few games. But there is no doubting that he’s talented. Maybe Hansi Flick believes he can fix him.

BVB’s Striker Shortlist

In other news, BVB have apparently drawn up a shortlist of possible successors to Erling Haaland.

I think it really depends on the price, but I don’t know that I’d have a big issue with any of these.

