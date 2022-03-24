The Daily Bee: Julian Brandt Called up to Germany National Team

Good Morning Fear the Wall

For anyone that has watched Borussia Dortmund this season, Julian Brandt has epitomized what has made BVB both great and incredibly frustrating. He is capable of moments of real brilliance that are thrilling to watch, but much of the time it is very lackluster, and it feels like he doesn’t much care to make it right.

Well, apparently Hansi Flick, much like Dortmund fans, is willing to get burnt again.

ℹ️ @SergeGnabry has left the squad due to cold symptoms, although he has tested negative for Covid-19.@JulianBrandt has been called up to the team as his replacement.#DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/eASUO3pO7Y — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) March 23, 2022

I mean, I probably wouldn’t have called Julian Brandt up to the national team based on the last few games. But there is no doubting that he’s talented. Maybe Hansi Flick believes he can fix him.

BVB’s Striker Shortlist

In other news, BVB have apparently drawn up a shortlist of possible successors to Erling Haaland.

Borussia Dortmund has drawn up a so-called shadow list of possible successors to Erling Haaland. The list includes four names: Patrik Schick, Sébastien Haller, Adam Hložek and Sasa Kalajdžić. BVB is intensively dealing with Adam Hlozek.



( ) | @SPORTBILD #BVB pic.twitter.com/YNt10Eg2k0 — BVB Newsblog (@bvbnewsblog) March 22, 2022

I think it really depends on the price, but I don’t know that I’d have a big issue with any of these.

The Daily Buzz

Which of those four strikers would you choose (factoring in the likely fees involved)?