The Daily Bee: Felix Passlack and Nico Schulz Both Hurt After Playing 45 Minutes Combined

Good morning, folks.

Who even is still healthy?

So apparently the injuries to Nico Schulz and Felix Passlack are pretty serious, and could put both players out of action well after the international break ends. This means that Marco Rose will have to get ever more creative when creating his squad, with Marius Wolf, Emre Can, and/or Axel Witsel on the back line.

Speaking of Nico Schulz, according to Kicker, while BVB would like to unload his contract during the summer, it is unclear whether there will be any club that is interested in signing him, due to his massive contract. His contract runs through the summer of 2024, so it’s possible that Dortmund could be stuck with him for at least one more year.

Footy Scran of the Day

I’m going to commit some Fear the Wall blasphemy here. I’m going to un-ironically praise Bayern Munich. They might be a sport-washing, league-destroying, bad-joke-making lot, but they at least appear to make a decent pretzel.

At the Allianz Arena, you can apparently purchase a fairly heftily-sized pretzel, that appears to suffer from some pretzel-specific variant of alopecia. I’ll be honest: it doesn’t look too bad. It’s a little misshapen and the color doesn’t look very appetizing, but the texture looks great and it’s absolutely massive. I’m ashamed to admit it, but I would 100% eat this Bayern Munich pretzel, as long as there’s mustard or some other dipping sauce that comes along with it.

The Daily Buzz

I don’t think we’ve talked March Madness yet. Who do you all have to win the tournament?