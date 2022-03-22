The Daily Bee: Sebastian Kehl Has A Plan

Good morning, Fear the Wall.

Kehl Lays Down a Marker

When the January transfer window wrapped up, so too (unofficially) did the Michael Zorc era. Zusi has been an incredible servant to BVB devoting the majority of his life to the club’s success either on the pitch or in the boardroom. Still, many Dortmund fans are eager to see what former captain Sebastian Kehl will bring to the table, and the signing of Niklas Sule has already given us a taste.

What is important to Sebastian Kehl is that players burn for the club and don't look at where they can earn more money. Like Niklas Süle: They give everything and don't look at their bank balance.



Further reinforcement will be necessary, but Kehl is already open about where Dortmund need to cut fat and the profile of player he expects to step into those roles.

Adeyemi Deal is Teetering

It seems that what once looked like a sure fire transfer is growing more and more uncertain for BVB. Karim Adeyemi is adamant that he will be joining the Black and Yellows this summer, but apparently RB Salzburg what a bit more compensation for Dortmund poaching one of their other star strikers.

It is not Dortmund’s fault that Salzburg signed a deal with the devil (Mino Raiola) to bring in Haaland, because everyone gets burned when they sell their soul. Dortmund are going to get burned in the next few weeks. Either way, Adeyemi has his heart set on a move to the Westfalenstadion and it would be a shame if Salzburg price him out of his desired move.

Another Two Bite the Dust

The club have announced that back-up fullbacks Nico Schulz and Felix Passlack will not be available for selection due to... muscular injuries.

Shocker.

While Schulz has been Schulz in his most recent games, Felix Passlack has actually had some encouraging performances and it is certainly frustrating for the long-Dortmunder to see the sidelines after picking up more minutes.

