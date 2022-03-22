Looking Around the League: A Bad Weekend for Arminia Bielefeld

The Bundesliga never fails to excite. This week, we had movement all over the table, in the race for both the Champions League and to avoid relegation.

Results

VFL Bochum 0-2 Borussia Monchengladbach (Suspended - to be completed)

Mainz 0-4 Arminia Bielefeld

VFB Stuttgart 3-2 Augsburg

Greuther Fürth 0-0 SC Freiburg

Hertha Berlin 3-0 TSG Hoffenheim

Bayern Munich 4-0 Union Berlin

RB Leipzig 0-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

VFL Wolfsburg 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen

FC Köln 1-1 Borussia Dortmund

A Bad Weekend for Bielefeld

The title race may be over, but the relegation battle is as hot as ever. Greuther Fürth are the pipsqueaks of the Bundesliga and are destined for the 2. Bundesliga, but above them are a host of clubs who are all ultra desperate to avoid relegation. One of those clubs is Arminia Bielefeld, and if you think that Dortmund had a bad weekend, wait until you see what happened to Arminia.

Bielefeld started the match day two points out of the relegation zone, ahead of Stuttgart and Hertha Berlin. Unfortunately for Bielefeld, both Hertha and Stuttgart won their matches. In fact, Stuttgart overcame a 2-1 deficit with 10 minutes left, scoring two goals to beat Augsburg and leapfrog into the safety zone.

As if this season couldn’t get any worse

For a while, it looked like we might get one Bundesliga season without RB Leipzig in the top four. After a satisfyingly slow start under Jesse Marsch, Leipzig have re-emerged, like an annoying hemorrhoid that won’t go away.

I was hoping that Freiburg would be able to pull off a win against the Bundesliga’s aforementioned pipsqueak, Greuther Fürth, and therefore stay above Leipzig, but alas, beating a team that has been outscored 24-70 this season proved to be a task too difficult. At least Leverkusen beat Wolfsburg, so they stayed three points above Leipzig and Freiburg.

