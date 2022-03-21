The Daily Bee: Manuel Akanji Did the Best He Could

Good morning, Fear the Wall.

Manuel Akanji: “We did the best we could defensively”

In a narrow game against FC Köln yesterday, Borussia Dortmund once again failed to keep a clean sheet, which may have just put a nail in any hopes the club may have had to win the Bundesliga title. We shouldn’t let the attackers, who were very unclinical, off the hook, but the fact of the matter is that BVB’s back line has been a weak spot all season.

Manuel Akanji said something after the game that I suspect will further aggravate BVB fans who are still upset with yesterday’s result.

Disclaimer: BVB Newsblog sourced this from Ruhr Nachrichten, but I could not find this quote anywhere on their website.

Manuel Akanji:



"You can't play every game without conceding a goal, I'm not unhappy with the conceded goal. Of course I would have preferred clean sheet, but I think we did the best we could defensively."



Some BVB fans have pointed out that the squad’s last three clean sheets all came without Akanji. Personally, I think that’s a pretty useless statistic because two of those opponents were Greuther Fürth and Arminia Bielefeld, two of the worst teams in the league. But a growing section of the fan base seems more than happy to see Manuel Akanji go over the summer. I’ve always liked Akanji, and I’d be ecstatic if he stayed, but if BVB can use the funds from his sale to buy a quality replacement like Nico Schlotterbeck, then that may be the best for all parties.

Real Madrid Get Pounded in El Clasico

For those of you who enjoy seeing Real Madrid get pounded into smithereens, this may be a good palette cleanser after yesterday’s loss:

It may have taken four years, but it’s nice to see Aubameyang and Dembélé scoring meaningful games again.

Footy Scran of the Day

Okay, whoever in Denmark invented this is the greatest troll of all time:

French hot dog at Copenhagen (@FCKobenhavn)



30DKK (£3.30) pic.twitter.com/8xkzaLfqDp — Footy Scran (@FootyScran) March 20, 2022

We like to keep this site family friendly, so I’m not going to point out what I know each and every one of you are thinking. Anyway, I’m not entirely sure what makes this “French.” It looks like it might be in a hollowed-out baguette, which I’m not sure would go well with a hot dog, because a Baguette is usually very chewy. What impresses me the most is that whatever bread this is is almost perfectly round, closely resembling a pool noodle, which doesn’t make it look particularly appetizing.

The Daily Buzz

Would you sell Akanji if it would guarantee the club signing Schlotterbeck?