Man of the Match Poll: Borussia Dortmund do Battle with the Billy Goats

Borussia Dortmund faced off against an FC Köln side in a match equally important to both. One team is clinging to a fading dream of a title win while the other is striving for a chance at European football. For a game with so much at stake, which BVB players would emerge as the shining stars to keep that title dream alive?

Unfortunately, matches like this one leave me hard pressed to come up with 4 candidates when the entire squad was plagued by lackluster efforts. Nonetheless, I’ve managed to eke out 3 nominations.

Read on. If you want.

Marius Wolf

It appears as though blonde manbuns are not the only similarity between Wolf and Erling Haaland. Emerging as a score sheet darling, Wolf was in the right place to deliver the opening goal against his former side.

Jude Bellingham

Jude is credited with the assist (his 7th of the season mind you) to Wolf’s goal and boy was it a beaut...classic Jude, really. But what do I know, I’m just watching on my tv from far away with chips in my hands.

Gregor Kobel

While BVB failed to walk away with a clean sheet, (there really was little Kobel could do about that Köln goal from the corner) Kobel was solid when called upon providing the most reliable performance from any of the defenders.

Is my bitterness clouding my judgement, causing me to overlook another MOTM contender? Sound off in the comments or cast your vote.