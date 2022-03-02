The Daily Bee: BVB U-19s Knock Out Manchester United

Good morning, Fear the Wall.

The state of the club is strong! We may have lost in the Europa League, the Champions League, the DFB Pokal, the Supercup, the Bundesliga, the Bunducksliga (probably), and 15 other competitions this season, and we might be on the brink of losing all of our best players in one summer, but the state of the club is strong nonetheless.

Who even cares about all those senior football competitions anyway? Not me! They’re full of old people. And old people are lame. They’re always hurt:

Wanna know what’s way cooler and fulfilling than senior football? U-19 football. I’ve always said this. Completely coincidental to me writing all this, is the fact that Borussia Dortmund just defeated Manchester United in the UEFA Youth League in a very dramatic match that ended, characteristically for a match between German and English clubs, on penalties:

The heroes of the day were goalkeeper Silas Ostrzinski, who saved two separate penalties in the shootout to seal the win for BVB, and the young Englishman Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, who scored twice during the game.

So while the rest of the club has nothing to play for, and the senior players are left squabbling amongst themselves over pressing lanes, the U-19s are off to the quarterfinals. It’s good to know that there’s somebody at the club that’s still in it to win it.

The Daily Buzz

