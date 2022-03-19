Match Preview: Dortmund Travel to a Full House at FC Koln

Die Schwarzgelben take on a battered FC Koln on Sunday, and BVB will be looking to build on their fine league form. Dortmund have collected 13 of a possible 15 points in their last five league matches, bettering that of title-chasers Bayern Munich. If Dortmund are to continue chasing down the Reckordmeister, a win against the Billygoats on Sunday is a must.

FC Koln posted an upset win against Leverkusen last weekend, downing the Champions League hopefuls in a hard-fought 1-0. The industrious Koln side defended well and were rewarded for their efforts with three needed points. They themselves are in the hunt for Europa League qualification.

When Koln and Dortmund clash tomorrow under the lights, the game could be decided by the personnel available to each manager. Let’s take a look at who might suit up for the Black and Yellows.

Expected Lineup

Dortmund are expected to welcome a few players back onto the pitch after various illnesses and injuries. Bolstering the defense could be key for Marco Rose, although the shotgun back-line from the two previous matches was enough to produce a couple clean sheets.

Raphaël Guerreiro, Mats Hummels, Jude Bellingham, Dan-Axel Zagadou and Manuel Akanji all took part in final training.

Erling Haaland and Gio Reyna could be in the starting eleven.



@RNBVB #BVB pic.twitter.com/DjEtrYQaaJ — BVB Newsblog (@bvbnewsblog) March 19, 2022

Hummels was thought to be a possibility for the midweek game but did not make the squad. It seems likely that he will be in the squad this weekend since he was able to participate in most trainings and was ill, not injured.

A lineup like this would certainly give Dortmund more of a chance to take the game on the front foot and score goals.

Erling Haaland and Gio Reyna have both had two post-injury cameos, which has typically been enough to warrant a return to the starting eleven under Marco Rose. Both youngsters have looked eager to get back into the game in their return appearances. After a rough appearance on Wednesday, Dahoud may be in for a rest. Expect Passlack to make way after a few surprise appearances.

1. FC Köln will be without Ellyes Skhiri, Jonas Hector, Florian Kainz, Marvin Obuz, Dejan Ljubicic, Tim Lemperle and Kingsley Schindler against Borussia Dortmund on sunday.



@SID_Sportnews #BVB — BVB Newsblog (@bvbnewsblog) March 19, 2022

Koln on the other hand are finding themselves in Dortmund-like fortunes with numerous players out for the match. Dortmund fans will be remiss to see that Elias Skhiri will not be present, after the player was touted as a possible summer acquisition for BVB.

Prediction

Dortmund must continue to put pressure on Bayern now that they have started to gain traction. With star names returning to the squad and Koln suffering a number of injury blows, Dortmund need to keep the ball rolling and put down a solid, 3-0 win.