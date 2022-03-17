Official: Roman Burki Signs for St. Louis City SC

You may have missed the news, as the pretty muted announcement came sandwiched between the U19s game in the Europa Youth League and the senior team’s Bundesliga game against Mainz, but Roman Burki has officially signed for St. Louis City SC.

Roman Bürki: Goalkeeper & scarf model pic.twitter.com/m8h2Wtq3j8 — St. Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) March 16, 2022

Burki has signed a 3-year contract until the end of 2025, though the financial terms have remained undisclosed, and he will join St. Louis in July 2022 after completing the remainder of the Bundesliga season. St. Louis City SC seem pretty pumped to have got their guy. He’s certainly more than good enough to be a top goalkeeper in the MLS.

Burki has been at Borussia Dortmund since 2015, and in that time he has made over 200 appearances, winning the DFB-Pokal twice and the DFL-Supercup. He hasn’t always been the most popular figure at the club, but he’s been a solid BVB representative, and despite his flaws, he always seemed like a good guy. I wish him all the best in the US, and hopefully he’ll get a nice send off before he goes.