MOTM Poll: Axel Witsel Keeps the Title Dream Alive With Late Winner for Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund are in the title race. Not only are they in the race, but they’re the clear favorites to win the Bundesliga after grabbing a late winner against Mainz, to win 1-0 and go within four points of the top spot. Get Rekt Bayern Munich, you gang of scrubs. BVB’s last minute hero was man mountain and totally young and spritely midfielder, Axel Witsel, in a game that was so early that most people forgot it was even happening. Thankfully, I watched every minute of it, in order to bring you coverage of what was a real thriller.

Oh, except for the only thing that happened in the game... I missed the goal when I was checking on my dinner.

Here’s some nominations, I hope you’re happy.

Axel Witsel

He scored the goal that will be remembered as the turning point that saw BVB win the title. What more do you need?

Emre Can

I’ve been as big an Emre Can critic as anyone. He gets on my nerves because he’s incredibly competent but also at times incredibly stupid. But today he was brilliant. He still had the occasional stupid moment, but at this point it’s unreasonable to expect much more from him. Go on you big mad man!

Thorgan Hazard

Hazard was the main goal threat in the first half, though admittedly there wasn’t a whole lot of threat from anyone. He wasn’t exactly great, but he did something in a game that saw a great deal of nothing. You’re asking too much of me if you want four real nominations from this match.

Marius Wolf

Voting for Wolf because I enjoy his effort. Plus he waded in when it was kicking off in the first half. Good lad.