The Daily Bee: Julian Weigl Single-handedly Destroys Ajax

Good morning, everyone.

Julian Weigl Single-handedly Destroys Ajax

Okay, I didn’t actually watch the game so that headline is more of an educated guess on my part, but it is true that Julian Weigl and SL Benfica are through to the Champions League quarterfinals after beating AFC Ajax, the club that blew Borussia Dortmund to smithereens in the group stage. It just goes to show you how disappointing BVB were in the fall, failing to pick up a single point against them or Sporting Lisbon in three of four games.

Porque Luchan Como Hermanos, Defendiendo Su Colores

Atletico de Madrid have found their latest knockout round victims: Manchester United. It was textbook Diego Simeone: in an away stadium, level on aggregate, against an opponent with plenty of attacking talent, they managed to get their 1-0 lead and cling onto it for dear life, like they always do.

Footy Scran of the Day

This one received a lot of controversy for all the wrong reasons. All the Twitter replies are just people who have never had corned beef and think the beef below is raw. What I find egregious is what is clearly the driest, crumbliest, cardboardiest bagel in history, like the kind you find in a bag at Stop & Shop for $2.

Salt beef bagel at West Ham (@WestHam)



£6.50 pic.twitter.com/ZQkrvh8sE9 — Footy Scran (@FootyScran) March 15, 2022

Bagels are one of the only foods that I will be a real snob about, and that is one shitty looking bagel.

The Daily Buzz

Would you take Julian Weigl back at BVB?