 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Daily Bee: Roman Burki Close to Move to St. Louis City

Burki reportedly had discussions with Barcelona, Aston Villa, and Bayern Munich, but is more interested in moving to the United States instead

By Paul Johnson
/ new
Borussia Dortmund v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Good Morning Fear the Wall

There have been a flurry of reports regarding BVB players (Man City and Real Madrid are leading the race to sign Erling Haaland and Thorgan Hazard is in discussion with clubs in England about a move in the summer) and BVB targets (BVB are out of the race for Noussair Mazraoui), but the biggest (and most concrete) news of all is the report that Roman Burki is close to leaving Germany, to join MLS club St. Louis City.

It’s difficult to judge the veracity of these reports because they’re coming from a reliable source in Manuel Veth, but the report itself is a little off-the-wall! It is claimed that Burki spoke to Barcelona, Aston Villa, and Bayern Munich, but has opted for a move to the United States instead, joining the newly-formed St. Louis City. To add to the weirdness, St. Louis won’t begin playing in the MLS until 2023, so who knows when the move will actually happen.

If all this is true, it would suggest that Burki is probably making a personal move rather than a football move, as I’m sure he could have got playing time somewhere in Europe too. Perhaps he wants to see the world, or perhaps St. Louis offered a lot more money for his services. Either way, Burki should have more than enough quality to be one of the best goalkeepers in the MLS, and I wish him all the best in this move, if it materializes.

The Daily Buzz

What do you think Roman Burki’s motivation is for a move to the United States?

More From Fear The Wall

Borussia Dortmund News 24/7

Loading comments...