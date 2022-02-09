 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Daily Bee: BVB to Sell Manuel Akanji in the Summer

BVB will lose their stalwart Swiss defender in the summer.

By Sean Keyser
Borussia Dortmund v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga Photo by Ralf Treese/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Good morning, Fear the Wall.

The good, as they say, comes with the bad. Or, in this case, the bad comes with the good, which came with the bad in the first place. I’m talking, of course, about Monday’s announcement that Borussia Dortmund would be signing Bayern Munich’s Niklas Süle in the summer transfer window. While BVB fans rejoiced at this announcement, it unfortunately seems that it comes at the cost of another beloved Dortmund defender.

Manuel Akanji has blossomed into Dortmund’s best defender this season, and to many BVB fans, it seemed that if only the club could find a few more defenders to surround him with, the defense could be quite formidable. It even looked like the possibility of an Akanji-Süle pairing was on the horizon. Alas, it seems that BVB will need to find a new center back to replace him in the summer.

A few names are being tossed around, but none is more prominent than SC Freiburg’s Nico Schlotterbeck, a 22 year old German international who has been one of the biggest reasons behind Freiburg’s stellar play this season. However, there are many clubs who are rumored to be in competition for Schlotterbeck, including Bayern, so BVB fans should by no means see it as a given.

