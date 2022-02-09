Looking Around the League: The Top Four Race Includes Everyone in the Bundesliga

The weekend seems a long time ago, which is either demonstrating that my brain function is gradually deteriorating, or that the Niklas Sule has messed with my sense of time. Maybe both, but let me refresh your memory about the very bad weekend that Borussia Dortmund had:

Oh no. That seems bad. I’m glad the club dropped some huge news immediately after this happened, so that we could forget about it for a moment... I’m sorry that I reminded y’all.

Anyway, here’s a roundup of all the Bundesliga action this weekend:

Results

Hertha Berlin 1-1 VfL Bochum

Cologne 1-0 Freiburg

Arminia Bielefeld 1-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Augsburg 2-0 Union Berlin

Mainz 2-0 Hoffenheim

VfB Stuttgart 2-3 Frankfurt

Bayern Munich 3-2 RB Leipzig

Borussia Dortmund 2-5 Leverkusen

Wolfsburg 4-1 Greuther Furth

Standings

Taking Another Look at the Top Four Race

Bayern Munich are pretty clear at the top of the table, and Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen are looking pretty safe in second and third, but beyond the top three, there is a pretty interesting battle for the final Champions League spot going on.

While Union Berlin currently occupy fourth place, there are a total of six teams that are within four points of them. While the likes of RB Leipzig have become Champions League regulars, Union Berlin, Freiburg, and Mainz would all be pretty novel entrants to Europe’s premier competition!

Union actually dropped a bit of a clanger over the weekend, losing 2-0 to Augsburg (who deserve all three points every time they wear that kit). But they’re going strong over the course of the season.

As far as who I think will likely end up taking that fourth spot, I’m here to poop on your party. It’s probably going to be RB Leipzig. It’s not impossible that someone like Hoffenheim or Union Berlin might be able to edge them out and claim fourth place, but in reality, they’re the best team on paper, their numbers are far and away better than any of this chasing pack, and they’ve hit some good form since Domenico Tedesco took charge. They’re probably going to grind out a Champions League spot, which is impressive given the poor start they had to the season.

