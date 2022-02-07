Borussia Dortmund Confirm Agreement for Bayern Munich’s Niklas Sule

Rumors about Borussia Dortmund’s interest in Niklas Sule started some time last week, but were quickly dismissed as fanciful. Sule was demanded more money from Bayern Munich, so it seemed unlikely that BVB could meet his demands. Surely he was headed to a Premier League club... Right?

WRONG!

Welcome to Borussia Dortmund, Niklas Sule!

Borussia Dortmund has signed Niklas Süle for the 2022/23 season ✍️ pic.twitter.com/WC7EeffRXj — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 7, 2022

This one seems to have gone from silly rumor to the real deal in just a matter of hours. Presumably the discussions have been ongoing between the club and the player’s representatives for some time, but they’ve kept it under wraps pretty well. The earliest sign that the negotiations were not only real, but were going well and the player would be announced soon, came earlier today, and just a couple hours later the club have made an official announcement!

The only downside to all this seems to be the possibility that Manuel Akanji may be on his way out. It seems that the contract negotiations between Dortmund and the Swiss center back are not moving forward, and Sule may end up being his replacement. I’d love to see a center back pairing of Sule and Akanji though. Our long defensive nightmare might finally come to an end...

