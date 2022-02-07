The Daily Bee: Matchday Hangover

Good morning, Fear the Wall.

Yesterday’s crushing defeat to Leverkusen made Sean so physically ill that he could not even write today’s Daily Bee, so instead, you are stuck with me. It is a cold and unforgiving morning in the DC area today, and it is very likely that BVB players will be arriving at the training ground for a very cold and unforgiving session. I had the privilege of being unable to watch the game, but even the highlight reel was enough to put on full display the apathy of the entire squad toward the outcome of the game, and the frustrated figure of Erling Haaland in the stands. Discounting Tigges’ consolation goal, the last time a Black and Yellow side suffered a 5-1 defeat at home the fans woke up the next day to a new coach. Dortmund is certain to keep Marco Rose on, as the board has assured that they stand fully behind him. But after two weeks out touting focused efforts on the training field to hone in the players and iron out weaknesses, one can only wonder what the hell all that really meant. We saw one of the worst Dortmund’s of the season as a result.

On to Other Things

In a surprising turn, it seems that Dortmund’s interest in Bayern Munich center-back Niklas Sule is as concrete as ever, with some signs pointing to a deal already being over the line.

I for one am not extremely eager to see this deal cross the line, as a few minutes cruising around Bayern Twitter or Bavarian Football Works will show you that their fans are not too sad to see him go. Dortmund is 1 for 3 on their last acquisitions for Der Reckordmeister (see: Mario Gotze, Sebastian Rode), so forgive me for not being entirely confident.

It is also reported that one of Dortmund’s only functional players, Manuel Akanji, has rejected a contract extension.

Sources! #BVB are certainly desperate to sign a new center-back as Manuel Akanji has turned down their latest contract offer (contract expires in 2023). This is why they have had long talks with the Niklas Süle camp. Süle is asking for €12-15m a season. — Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) February 6, 2022

Bringing in Sule does not look as bad if he is coming to play alongside Akanji, but to replace him? Or even line up next to Zagadou? Chilling. I would rather see that 12-15 million in Akanji’s pockets unless he really is asking for more. In that case, I would understand the board’s apprehension.

I hope you all have found ways to make some peace with the result yesterday. Play the blame game, shout on Twitter, throw a chair if you like. We will see you right back here for the next emotional battering.

The Daily Buzz

