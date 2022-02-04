BILD: Karim Adeyemi Turns Down Leipzig Offer in Favor of Borussia Dortmund

Red Bull Salzburg youngster Karim Adeyemi may just have his heart set on Borussia Dortmund. According to BILD, Adeyemi turned down an offer from RB Leipzig that would have seen him earn higher wages than his reported offer from BVB. Despite the increased wages, according to the article, Adeyemi turned it down. He only wants Dortmund. Multiple other sources, including Marc Behrenbeck and Fabrizio Romano, have confirmed this.

As other clubs desperately try to haggle with Salzburg for Adeyemi, BVB’s front office is reportedly in talks with Salzburg over a transfer fee. According to Sky, the transfer fee is likely to be in the realm of €30-40 million.

Even though BVB need reinforcements at other positions, there’s no denying that Adeyemi is one heck of a talent. He has 14 goals and two assists in 17 games in the Ö. Bundesliga. This rate is lower, but not significantly lower, than Erling Haaland’s goalscoring record with Salzburg. If Dortmund does end up losing Haaland in the summer, then Adeyemi would be one heck of a replacement.