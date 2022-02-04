The Daily Bee: 10,000 Fans to be Allowed Into the Westfalenstadion

Good morning, Fear the Wall. Happy Friday!

10,000 fans to be allowed in the Westfalenstadion against Leverkusen

Remember when there were only 750 fans allowed into the Westfalenstadion? Do you remember how ridiculous that was? Well, luckily, those days are over. The government of North Rhine Westphalia announced that it would raise the cap of fans at sporting events to 10,000. BVB had filed a complaint against the previous limit of 750, which the club promptly suspended, although they still may file another complaint to raise capacity to 25,000.

A sight for sore eyes

How’s this for some good news?

⚽️ It's been a long time but I haven't forgotten you. @BVB



My soul friend, you will tire of me… pic.twitter.com/K1AvcorgNc — Mateu Jaume (@mateujaume2) February 3, 2022

When Mateu Morey suffered a catastrophic knee injury early in 2021, it was unclear whether he would ever be fully fit to play again, as it was his second major knee injury in his young career. Thankfully, the injury did not signify the end for Morey. After a lengthy rehabilitation, it appears that Morey will be able to play one day after all. He hasn’t reached the finish line yet; I would be surprised if he played at all this season. But if he can stick to his current trajectory, he will return one day.

The Daily Buzz

With Erling Haaland reportedly out, what would be your preferred lineup for the Leverkusen game?