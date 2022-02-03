The Daily Bee: Borussia Dortmund Shopping for a Defense

Good Morning Fear the Wall

There’s something a little bit wounding about reading transfer rumors immediately after a transfer window in which your club has done nothing closes.

So here’s some BVB transfer rumors just days after the January transfer window closed. Reports from various German outlets seem to suggest Borussia Dortmund are keen to bolster their backline, and the latest from Funke Sport suggests that the club are focused on Nico Schlotterbeck and Niklas Sule as potential options at center back.

Borussia Dortmund wants to strengthen its defence in the summer and is interested in Nico Schlotterbeck and Niklas Süle. Furthermore, they want to extend the contract with Dan Axel Zagadou. The player himself also wants to extend.



They also state that Dan-Axel Zagadou is likely to extend his Dortmund contract, which seems worth a punt in the hope he can finally get a solid run without any injuries.

The following tweet also discusses Manuel Akanji’s contract negotiations, and mentions that Akanji wants to become one of BVB’s highest earners, and is getting plenty of interest from clubs all over Europe. Rather worryingly, BVB Newsblog suggest that the possibility of Akanji leaving the club is growing increasingly likely. I think Akanji is absolutely right to want to be one of BVB’s best paid players. He is now the leader at the back, and he is one of the club’s most consistent and highest performers. He should be paid like it. I hope the higher-ups at Dortmund don’t think twice about meeting his demands.

