Man of the Match Poll: BVB Draw Augsburg

Whatever slim chance Borussia Dortmund may have to win the Bundesliga title is rapidly disappearing below the horizon. Despite getting a first half lead courtesy of one of the goals of the season from Thorgan Hazard, Borussia Dortmund failed to score an insurance goal and surrendered a late-game equalizer to drop two vital points in the race for the Meisterschale.

Thorgan Hazard

Hazard did not play a great 90 minutes. He had a few wasteful turnovers and was weak in possession... BUT his goal was absolutely gorgeous and Messi-esque:

Jude Bellingham

Bellingham was once again one of the only players who demonstrated any level of quality at all. I’m beginning to wonder if there’s any single reason why he would even want to stay in Dortmund this summer. He’s surrounded by so much mediocrity that he’s already far surpassed in his career.

Donyell Malen

Malen didn’t score, but he did look dangerous a few times and at least appeared to be trying. So... good for him.

And that’s about it! Everyone else was pretty mediocre.