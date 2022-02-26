Match Preview: Dortmund Travel to Bavaria to Face the Region’s Real Heavyweight

Hello BVB fans. What a week it has been. From the elated highs of the win against Borussia Monchengladbach to the painful lows of the Europa League exit, we fans have been put through an emotional wringing. Fortunately or unfortunately, the Bundesliga train rolls forward, and Dortmund must face their next league match.

Augsburg sits in 16th, threatened by relegation. They have been outdone in their last two matches against Gladbach and Freiburg but pulled off an upset against the industrious Union Berlin. The team has one of the lowest goals-for tallies in the league but has managed to score in all of their last seven outings. Dortmund is handing out goals like Santa passing gifts on Christmas, and Augsburg will see the battered Black and Yellows as an opportunity to help turn their league fortunes.

Dortmund will be looking for motivation, knowing that their current state of play does not lend itself to a league title push and that all other chances at silverware have passed the season by. With their numbers thin and their morale low, Dortmund need a resurgent effort to get the ship steady and headed back in an acceptable direction.

Lineup

Head coach Marco Rose has already confirmed that several players will not travel with the team, with a slew of injuries rolling in between the last two matches.

The Ruhr Nachrichten have corrected themselves. Julian Brandt is there after all.#BVB https://t.co/D13s5q8jMl — BVB Newsblog (@bvbnewsblog) February 26, 2022

Dortmund is fortunate to have the likes of Raphael Guerreiro and Emre Can in the side, as the two recover from injury. Marco Reus and Thomas Meunier are both sidelined following their injuries at the Ibrox. Marco Rose will not have much to work with, but in the absence of some starters, hopefully, the members of the backup brigade will be able to get it done.

Hopefully, the head coach recognizes that this squad does not have the capacity to play a four back, especially not with two wingers in the fullback positions. A five back is a must for this outing.

Prediction

Dortmund loves a dramatic game against Augsburg. Daniel Caligiuri, still smurf blue in his heart, relishes the chance to smash a rare goal against Die Schwarzgelben, and contests between the two sides have always proved difficult for Dortmund to navigate. Still, Augsburg is relegation-threatened for a reason, and Marco Rose’s side should be able to get their wheels back on the tracks with a precarious and well-contested 2-1 victory.