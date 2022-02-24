The Daily Bee: Football Serves as a Welcome (Though Inadequate) Distraction

Good Morning Fear the Wall

Under the current circumstances I am finding it difficult to write the Daily Bee. Events in Ukraine are occupying just about all of my brain right now, and I simply don’t have the capacity to write about football news. Everything we’ve watched unfold over the last 12 hours is disturbing, and the immense disruption and loss of life that Ukraine seems likely to suffer really makes football feel inconsequential.

With that said, I know that for many of you, football serves as a welcome distraction from the grim reality of the world we currently live in, so I’m sorry that the Daily Bee doesn’t offer some relief right now. I understand that plenty of people need refuge in more trivial things during difficult times. Unfortunately I’m not really one of those people. I find it difficult to switch off from these things, so writing about Manuel Akanji’s contract situation or the like is a step too far.

This rambling, depressing article is really just here as a placeholder, for you all to use the DB as you usually do: to ignore the content and talk among yourselves.

However, I think this evening’s Europa League second leg between Borussia Dortmund and Rangers will be a genuinely welcome distraction. It’s a little easier to talk about a game because there are some specifics to focus on, and we will be covering the game in full.

Have a good day folks.

The Daily Buzz

I dunno, man. Everything is horrible. What do you think the score will be tonight?