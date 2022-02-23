 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Daily Bee: Karim Adeyemi and Manuel Akanji Updates

BVB and Salzburg will still have to settle on a transfer fee for Adeyemi.

By Sean Keyser
/ new
FC Red Bull Salzburg v Wolfsberger AC - Admiral Bundesliga Photo by Andreas Schaad - FC Red Bull Salzburg/FC Red Bull Salzburg via Getty Images

Good morning, everyone.

No major updates today, just a few minor administrative updates:

BVB Looking to Extend Manuel Akanji

Even though Manuel Akanji turned down Dortmund’s last contract offer of €8 million per year, BVB haven’t given up on him just yet. According to Sportbild, the club has increased their offer to €10 million per year.

Dortmund still in talks with Salzburg over Karim Adeyemi

According to Patrick Berger, BVB have not yet completed their long-rumored acquisition of Karim Adeyemi from Red Bull Salzburg. Adeyemi, who has been an exceptional player in the Austrian Bundesliga and has impressed in the Champions League too, is one of Dortmund’s top transfer targets. Salzburg will want more than €40 million for him, but this could prove to be too much for BVB to spend.

BVB Extends Luca Unbehaun

According to Kicker, Dortmund’s front office has extended Luca Unbehaun, the U-23 keeper who has somehow managed to secure a contract extension before Roman Bürki. His contract was set to expire this summer, but it now runs through Summer 2023.

Pulisic scores for Chelsea

BVB alum, USMNT representative, and cringeworthy dancer Christian Pulisic has scored in the Champions League for the first time in almost a year against Lille in the Champions League Round of 16:

Today, also in the Champions League, Manchester United will face Atletico Madrid, and Benfica will face Ajax.

The Daily Buzz

Who do you have, Manchester United or Atletico?

More From Fear The Wall

Borussia Dortmund News 24/7

Loading comments...