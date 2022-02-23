The Daily Bee: Karim Adeyemi and Manuel Akanji Updates

Good morning, everyone.

No major updates today, just a few minor administrative updates:

BVB Looking to Extend Manuel Akanji

Even though Manuel Akanji turned down Dortmund’s last contract offer of €8 million per year, BVB haven’t given up on him just yet. According to Sportbild, the club has increased their offer to €10 million per year.

The conditions demanded could make the bosses rethink and sell him for over 25 million euros in the summer. There are doubts in the Dortmund environment as to whether Manuel Akanji can stabilise the defence in the long term to win the title.



( ) | @SPORTBILD #BVB https://t.co/FVkzmB3dQV — BVB Newsblog (@bvbnewsblog) February 23, 2022

Dortmund still in talks with Salzburg over Karim Adeyemi

According to Patrick Berger, BVB have not yet completed their long-rumored acquisition of Karim Adeyemi from Red Bull Salzburg. Adeyemi, who has been an exceptional player in the Austrian Bundesliga and has impressed in the Champions League too, is one of Dortmund’s top transfer targets. Salzburg will want more than €40 million for him, but this could prove to be too much for BVB to spend.

A quick transfer of Karim Adeyemi from Salzburg to Dortmund is still not in sight. Player and #BVB in agreement (5-y-contract). But the clubs are still negotiating. RB demanding a fee of €40-€45m, as we reported last week. Now Bild name a concrete amount: €42.5m. ⚫️ @SPORT1 https://t.co/w3ZdGw9j6E — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) February 22, 2022

BVB Extends Luca Unbehaun

According to Kicker, Dortmund’s front office has extended Luca Unbehaun, the U-23 keeper who has somehow managed to secure a contract extension before Roman Bürki. His contract was set to expire this summer, but it now runs through Summer 2023.

Pulisic scores for Chelsea

BVB alum, USMNT representative, and cringeworthy dancer Christian Pulisic has scored in the Champions League for the first time in almost a year against Lille in the Champions League Round of 16:

Christian Pulisic's goal for Chelsea in the Champions League!



(via @TUDNUSA) pic.twitter.com/XW3TSNGl72 — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) February 22, 2022

Today, also in the Champions League, Manchester United will face Atletico Madrid, and Benfica will face Ajax.

The Daily Buzz

Who do you have, Manchester United or Atletico?