Looking Around the League: Lots of Goals in the Bundesliga on Sunday

I checked the Bayern Munich score at some point on Sunday, and saw that they were 1-0 down to Greuther Furth. I wasn’t watching the game, but I thought, for a brief moment, that perhaps we could see a huge upset, with bottom of the table Furth beating top of the table Bayern...

Bayern Munich scored four unanswered goals in the second half, putting to rest any possibility of an upset. But on the bright side, we still got a ton of goals in every single game on Sunday. Over the course of three games, there were a total of 18 goals scored. Six of which were scored by Borussia Dortmund!

Here’s a roundup of the rest of the Bundesliga action this weekend:

Results

Mainz 3-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Arminia Bielefeld 1-0 Union Berlin

Augsburg 1-2 Freiburg

VfB Stuttgart 1-1 VfL Bochum

Wolfsburg 1-2 Hoffenheim

Cologne 1-0 Frankfurt

Bayern Munich 4-1 Greuther Furth

Borussia Dortmund 6-0 Borussia Monchengladbach

Hertha Berlin 1-6 RB Leipzig

Standings

Like Hamburg and Schalke Before Them, Hertha Berlin are a Mess

This season we’ve watched a bunch of teams that should be a lot better flirt with the possibility of relegation. Wolfsburg, Frankfurt, and Borussia Monchengladbach all briefly looked like they could potentially find themselves embroiled in a relegation scrap (and you could argue that Gladbach are still flirting, though not with any conviction). But none have made as much of a mess of this season as Hertha Berlin.

Hertha sit just one spot above Augsburg in the relegation playoff spot, and were on the wrong end of a 6-1 battering by RB Leipzig on Sunday.

There has been an impressive procession of big teams that are an absolute train wreck in the Bundesliga. They even seem to have passed the baton as each gets relegated too. First it was Hamburg, who were followed by Schalke, who have passed the baton to the weirdly incompetent Hertha Berlin.

They’re the biggest team in Germany’s capital, they’ve got loads of money and they’re not afraid to spend it, and they’re absolutely torrid.

Your Thoughts?

Are Hertha Berlin the Bundesliga equivalent to Everton?