The Daily Bee: Erling Haaland “Serious Option” for BVB’s Europa League Tie Against Rangers

There’s some positive news regarding the health of one of our players, which makes a nice change from the barrage of injuries that have occurred so far this season. Erling Haaland has been out since the Hoffenheim game towards the end of January, and there had been some hope he might return for either the Europa League first leg against Rangers, or the Bundesliga game against Borussia Monchengladbach, at the weekend. Unfortunately Haaland sat out both games, but it is now being reported that he completed a full training session yesterday, and has a real shot at playing on Thursday.

Erling Haaland completed the entire training session today and might thus be a "serious option" for Thursday.#BVB



️ @Kicker — BVB Newsblog (@bvbnewsblog) February 21, 2022

If Haaland is fit and ready to go on Thursday, that would be a huge plus for Borussia Dortmund. They’re looking to make up a two-goal deficit, and while the offense was really firing at the weekend, it sometimes lacks real threat without Haaland in the lineup. Two goals feels a lot more doable if Haaland is fully fit and can start.

Who do you think will lead the line for BVB on Thursday?