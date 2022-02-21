The Daily Bee: Good News for Gio Reyna, Bad News for Zagadou

Good morning, everyone. Happy Presidents’ Day!

Good News for Gio Reyna

I struggle to think of a more heartbreaking image from this season than Gio Reyna being subbed off in tears yesterday. The young American was making his first start for BVB in more than six months. After a long and grueling rehabilitation from a hamstring injury, it appeared that Gio had hurt himself again less than 30 minutes into his return in black and yellow.

Thankfully, it doesn’t look like it’s a serious injury. While Reyna will likely miss a week or two, according to Ruhr Nachrichten, he should return within 14 days. While I’m sure it sucks to be injured yet again, it does leave the door open to Gio playing meaningful minutes again this season.

Bad News for Dan-Axel Zagadou

Big Zag just can’t catch a break. Also according to RN, Zagadou, who was also subbed off with an injury during yesterday’s match between BVB and Gladbach, will miss a “long period of time.” Given Zagadou’s injury history, it’s hard to see him having a role with BVB in the near future.

The big issue is that Dortmund is running out of center backs. Manuel Akanji and Zagadou will both be out for BVB’s upcoming match against Rangers. I wouldn’t be surprised if Marco Rose uses a back three with Mats Hummels, Marin Pongracic, and Emre Can again, because it’s hard to deny that it worked very well against Gladbach.

The Daily Buzz

What defensive setup would you choose for the match against Rangers on Thursday?