The Daily Bee: BVB Linked, then Unlinked, to Niklas Süle

Good morning, everyone.

A rumor so untrue that BILD squashes it

Recently, a transfer rumor emerged that actually excited me. The rumor in question stated that Borussia Dortmund were interested in Niklas Süle, Bayern Munich’s towering center back. Süle reportedly has decided to part ways with Bayern Munich, choosing not to extend his contract. With BVB desperately in need of a new center back, such a move would make sense. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear to be true.

If BILD reports that a club is interested in a particular player, I normally take it with a grain of salt. Just like any other tabloid, BILD is prone to throwing names out left and right and seeing what sticks. What happens, though, when they claim a club is definitively NOT after a specific player? Should we treat that with the same skepticism? It seems like a strange thing to make up. This is why, when they say that Borussia Dortmund are not interested in Niklas Süle, I tend to believe them. In this case, it makes sense too, because Süle has always seemed to be destined for the EPL.

Squad Updates for Leverkusen

Sebastian Kehl gave a few updates on the squad in a recent interview. Gio Reyna sat out of training with a cold, but Kehl indicated that it’s at least a possibility that he could make the squad against Leverkusen. Erling Haaland, however, is still training indoors, and while Kehl didn’t expressly rule him out, it seems doubtful that he would be able to return by Sunday. Meanwhile, Mahmoud Dahoud has returned to full training, and Thomas Meunier completed an intense individual training session.

The Daily Buzz

Would you have taken Süle? Is there another CB you’d prefer instead?