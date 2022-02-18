The Daily Bee: Borussia Dortmund Standing by Marco Rose... for now

Good morning, everyone.

Borussia Dortmund Standing by Marco Rose

Rose has largely escaped blame for the club’s struggles to this point, even after Dortmund tumbled out of the Champions League, DFB Pokal, and Bundesliga title chase. The arguments made in his defense mostly revolve around the idea that he has had to deal both with constant injuries and a squad far below the quality that would normally be expected in Dortmund. With last night’s catastrophe in the Europa League, though, those excuses are starting to ring hollow for much of the fan base.

For now, according to RN, the BVB front office is sticking by their man. Hans-Joachim Watzke denied the supposed “crisis meeting” that several tabloids reported regarding Marco Rose’s position in Germany. It seems that barring a stunning collapse that sees Dortmund out of the top four, the club will stick by its manager.

Borussia Dortmund director Michael Zorc: “I am still dismayed, I am at a loss for words. It was an embarrassing, disgraceful performance”. #BVB @bvbnewsblog



“There’s no discussion about Marco Rose”, he added. Club still protecting the manager, as things stand. pic.twitter.com/nDXhdLOfHt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 18, 2022

I’ve seen more than a few readers in the comments shouting for Rose’s head. I get it. I have problems with his performance in the season thus far, but I also think he’s far from the biggest problem in Dortmund. As I wrote yesterday in my match observations, the squad needs a complete overhaul. No BVB player should, for example, have their hand raised while defending a corner. I really struggle to think of a coach that could have this motley collection of average and below-average players, with a few better ones sprinkled in, performing well.

