The Daily Bee: RB Salzburg Make Life Difficult for Bayern Munich

The knockout stages of the Champions League have kicked off this week, but it wasn’t the most thrilling round of games.
However, we did get to see two (well, at least one, possibly two) future BVB stars matched up against each other. Bayern Munich’s Niklas Sule and RB Salzburg’s Karim Adeyemi faced off in a 1-1 draw at the Red Bull Arena. Adeyemi looked excellent, even having a big part to play in Adamu’s goal. and Salzburg did a good job of giving Bayern fits. It was only thanks to a late goal from Coman that Bayern avoided defeat.
This week’s first leg games finished as follows:
Paris Saint Germain 1-0 Real Madrid
Sporting Lisbon 0-5 Manchester City
RB Salzburg 1-1 Bayern Munich
Inter Milan 0-2 Liverpool
But in other more important news, the premier continental tournament is back tonight, with the Europa League knockout stages kicking off in just a few hours time!
