The Daily Bee: Mbappé Downs his Future Club in the Champions League

The Champions League, or as I like to call it, the Discount Europa League, resumed yesterday, and for about 93 minutes it was about as unentertaining as imaginable. While Manchester City were busy steamrolling Sporting Lisbon, the team that knocked BVB out of the group stage, PSG and Real Madrid were locked in a dull 90 minute snoozefest in Paris. The blame here rests solely on Real Madrid, who played ultra defensively, not managing a single shot on goal on PSG’s net.

This strategy almost paid off, with Real managing to keep the game tied at 0-0 for ninety minutes. Thibault Courtois was the clear man of the match, having saved a penalty from Lionel Messi, until the very end of stoppage time, when Kylian Mbappé decided, “Nah, I think I’m going to score instead.”

It must have felt a little strange for Mbappé to score against what is almost certainly going to be his future club.

Erling Haaland to Miss Rangers Match

For a few weeks now, the target for Erling Haaland’s return from his muscle injury has been tomorrow’s match against Rangers. Now, on the eve of the game, it appears that Haaland will miss that target. According to RN, Haaland hasn’t even returned to team training. Emre Can will also miss the match because of his red card against Sporting in the fall.

The Daily Buzz

Who are your winners for today’s UCL matches?