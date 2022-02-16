Looking Around the League: Bayern Munich Stumble Against Bochum

In the last Bundesliga roundup, I made the (not very) bold prediction that, from the 10-15 teams currently competing for fourth place and that last Champions League spot, RB Leipzig would ultimately come out on top. I figured that would take a few weeks to come to fruition, at least, but here we are, just one week later... And RB Leipzig are in fourth. They are admittedly level on points with three other teams, but I suspect it won’t be long before they pull clear of the chasing pack.

The Freiburg in the Champions League dream is (probably) dead. Anyway, here’s a roundup of all the Bundesliga action this weekend:

Results

RB Leipzig 3-1 Cologne

Bochum 4-2 Bayern Munich

Borussia Monchengladbach 3-2 Augsburg

Frankfurt 0-2 Wolfsburg

Freiburg 1-1 Mainz

Greuther Furth 2-1 Hertha Berlin

Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 VfB Stuttgart

Union Berlin 0-3 Borussia Dortmund

Hoffenheim 2-0 Arminia Bielefeld

Standings

Bochum Batter Bayern

Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are conspiring to make it look like there is still a title race without there actually being a title race. Every time it looks well and truly out of reach for BVB, Bayern drop points and Dortmund edge a little closer. It’s never quite close enough to be within a realistic touching distance, but it’s just enough for there to be some lingering hope. Fans can just about convince themselves there’s a possibility. It’s the hope that kills you.

On Saturday it was VfL Bochum that caused the upset, giving BVB the chance to close the gap between first and second just a little more.

Bochum have been a bit of a surprise this season. They are newly-promoted, and were expected to struggle just to stay in the top tier of Germany football, but they’ve slotted in pretty comfortably and currently sit in 11th place, above both Wolfsburg and Borussia Monchengladbach!

Your Thoughts?

Are Bochum going to be a one-season wonder and struggle next season? Or are they going to establish themselves as a Bundesliga regular?