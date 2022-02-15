The Daily Bee: Westfalenstadion May Return to Full Capacity from March 20th

Good Morning Fear the Wall

It looks like we might return to full stadiums fairly soon! Reports suggest that the German federal and state governments are considering relaxing some of the restrictions, and that we may hear confirmation tomorrow.

"The federal and state governments are preparing relaxations in the coronavirus pandemic. The draft resolution for the federal-state conference on Wednesday provides for full stadiums and halls from 20 March."



Good news! Dortmund are clearly a much better team at home when the stadium is full, plus it’s much more fun to watch games with full stadiums.

Borussia Dortmund Interested in Armanda Broja

Every now and then my teams cross paths and it’s weird, because they’re in very different worlds. Today is one of those days. Apparently BVB are interested in Chelsea’s Armando Broja, who is currently on loan at Southampton.

Borussia Dortmund is monitoring the Albanian striker Armando Broja for the next few month.



I doubt there’s legs to this rumor, but if Haaland is on his way out, BVB could do a lot worse than Broja. He’s a tremendous talent, and I think he’d slot right in to Rose’s system and get goals. Of course, I’d much prefer if Saints can secure a deal to keep Broja on the South Coast for a little longer!

