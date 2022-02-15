 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Daily Bee: Westfalenstadion May Return to Full Capacity from March 20th

And rumors link BVB to the Chelsea star making a name for himself on the South Coast

By Paul Johnson
/ new
Signal Iduna Park Stadium Feature Photo by Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images

Good Morning Fear the Wall

It looks like we might return to full stadiums fairly soon! Reports suggest that the German federal and state governments are considering relaxing some of the restrictions, and that we may hear confirmation tomorrow.

Good news! Dortmund are clearly a much better team at home when the stadium is full, plus it’s much more fun to watch games with full stadiums.

Borussia Dortmund Interested in Armanda Broja

Every now and then my teams cross paths and it’s weird, because they’re in very different worlds. Today is one of those days. Apparently BVB are interested in Chelsea’s Armando Broja, who is currently on loan at Southampton.

I doubt there’s legs to this rumor, but if Haaland is on his way out, BVB could do a lot worse than Broja. He’s a tremendous talent, and I think he’d slot right in to Rose’s system and get goals. Of course, I’d much prefer if Saints can secure a deal to keep Broja on the South Coast for a little longer!

The Daily Buzz

What would you think about BVB signing Armando Broja, who you have all definitely watched lots of times?

More From Fear The Wall

Borussia Dortmund News 24/7

Loading comments...