Man of the Match Poll: BVB Cruise to 3-0 Victory Over Union Berlin

I must admit, I wasn’t especially optimistic about Borussia Dortmund’s chances against Union Berlin today. It just has the feel of the kind of game that BVB would make a mess of. Union Berlin are a really tough side at home, and Dortmund love a banana skin. But I was very pleasantly surprised when BVB put the game to bed relatively early on, going 2-0 up through two Marco Reus goals inside half an hour.

It was a really low-stress game. At no point did Union really look like they were going to beat Dortmund, and other than a disallowed goal in the second half, Union barely laid a glove on them.

BVB don’t get enough of these easy games, so they’re a pleasant surprise when they do happen! Here are my nominations for today’s Man of the Match:

Marco Reus

Two goals in the first half was a fantastic start for BVB, and Reus was pushing the pace throughout the game. A very good performance from the captain.

Donyell Malen

He was very busy, occupying the opposition defense’s thoughts, and it was in the gaps that his hard work left behind him that Marco Reus was able to profit. It wasn’t a complete performance, but it deserves a shout out at least.

Dan-Axel Zagadou

He’s had a rough couple games since coming back from injury, but he was really solid today, and deserves some credit for that improvement.

Gregor Kobel

He didn’t have tons to do, but he coped well whenever called upon.