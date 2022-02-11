Report: Real Madrid Looking to Sign Erling Haaland in 2023

For a long time, BVB fans have been operating under the assumption that Erling Haaland will be as good as gone this summer. However, Ruhr Nachrichten reported a development that could potentially have the Norwegian striker sticking around one year longer.

According to RN, Real Madrid’s president Florentino Perez would like to postpone signing Haaland until the summer of 2023. This is both to avoid having to bring on Mbappé and Haaland in the same season, and to give striker Karim Benzema one more year leading the line for Real Madrid.

This is an interesting development, to be sure. There are many clubs in Europe other than Real Madrid that would be more than willing to spend money to buy Haaland this season. Paris Saint-Germain, who are almost certainly losing Mbappé to Madrid, would be a prime candidate. However, if Haaland does have his heart set on Madrid, then he could stick around one year longer with BVB and move to Los Blancos in 2023. He could extend his contract by a year to do away with the reported release clause, or he could just turn down any offers that come his way.

Overall, if this is true, I think it’s highly likely that another club like PSG or Manchester City pulls him away, but it is a nice thought.