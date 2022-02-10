The Daily Bee: BVB Pursuing Ajax’s Noussair Mazraoui

Good Morning Fear the Wall

Reports over the last week have clearly pointed to a feeling among Borussia Dortmund’s management that the defense is an issue that needs fixing. I mean, I suppose the fact that BVB have shipped close to 100,000 goals so far this season is probably the biggest indicator that the defense might be a problem, but the reports suggest that the club knows this and wants to do something about it.

First there was the Sule transfer. It’s a huge statement by the club, and it goes a long way to helping fix the mess at the back. The news that Akanji may be on his way out was a bit of a dampener, but reports suggesting that the club is looking at Nico Schlotterbeck as his potential replacement show that BVB are taking positive steps.

Now, Ruhr Nachrichten are claiming that there might be a third defender on their way to Dortmund this summer. Apparently BVB are very keen on Ajax’s right back, Noussair Mazraoui.

According to the Ruhr Nachrichten, Noussair Mazraoui is at the top of Borussia Dortmund's list. The player is free on transfer in the summer!



Look, we all saw Mazraoui contribute to BVB’s downfall in the Champions League. He’s good, Ajax are good, it would be nice to have some of that good. The fact that he is available on a free in the summer is great, and if BVB can get in ahead of everyone else and get him signed up, that would be a really solid move.

