Get ready - The Jude Rumors Have Begun

It’s that time of the year again! The January transfer window is fast approaching, and the World Cup has yet to finish before the first BVB-related rumors are swirling. Multiple sources are reporting, that Borussia Dortmund are keen on signing Mohammed Kudus from Ajax. The Ghana international has done very well with Ajax this season, and he has also shown promise during the ongoing World Cup.

The biggest topic for the next six months will without a doubt be the probable departure of Jude Bellingham. The English Wunderkind is officially the most valuable player in the Bundesliga, tied with Jamal Musiala from FC Bayern Munich. Not only is Bellingham putting in consistent performances for Dortmund - he’s also blowing up the World Cup. Current England teammate Phil Foden and veteran Roy Keane described Bellingham as having “no flaws in his game” after his immaculate display against Senegal on Sunday.

And to be honest - Jude might just be the most talented player we’ve ever seen in a black and yellow shirt, even when comparing him to the likes of Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho, and Robert Lewandowski. From the sheer look of Bellingham’s stats, one could easily mistake him for a seasoned veteran, and it’s no wonder why multiple sporting directors in Europe are rubbing their hands. A player like Jude is very rare in modern football. In a world where tactical systems and set roles are the essence of elite football, the creative freedom of the individual player is limited - Joao Felix at Atletico Madrid and Jack Grealish at Mancehster City being two prime examples. Edin Terzic has allowed Bellingham a more fluent role on the pitch for Borussia Dortmund, and I find this to be the main reason why Bellingham’s overall game has developed as well as it has. If Jude’s exponential growth continues towards the end of the season, then only one question seems to matter.

Is it time for Bellingham to move on?

I might get a ton of hate for this, but it would 100% make sense for Bellingham to move on next summer. And to be honest, I don’t think anyone should question the board’s “lack of ambition”, if they decide to let the English midfielder leave. If Bellingham truly is the best player BVB have seen for 40 years, then everyone should be well aware, that Bellingham deserves to play for an elite European side. His contract expires in 2025, which means, that the board could probably demand anywhere between 100-150 million euros for Jude next summer, and in my view, no player is worth 150 million euros. No single player is going to win us a title either, and we could make a lot of upgrades all around with that kind of cash in hand.

With that said - could it make sense for Bellingham to stay another season? Absolutely! He’s still very young, and Dortmund is one of the world’s best places for young players to get playing time at the highest level.

We’re going to read a lot of rumors in the coming months, but from what I’ve seen from Sebastian Kehl so far, I trust him to find a good and sustainable solution for all parts.

